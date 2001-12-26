Turner stays on board with AOL TW

With his contract set to expire New Year's Eve, Turner Broadcasting

System Inc. founder and AOL Time Warner Inc. vice chairman Ted Turner signed a new two-year

contract with AOL Time Warner over Christmas weekend.

The company's freshly minted CEO, Richard Parsons, who assumed the position

when former chief Gerry Levin stepped down, had being fiercely courting Turner

to stay on.

"I am very pleased to extend my contract as vice chairman of AOL Time Warner

and am enthusiastic about working with Steve Case, Dick Parsons, Bob Pittman and

the rest of the management team," Turner reportedly said in a statement.

Turner, who founded Turner Broadcasting and Cable News Network, had

complained of being pushed out after the AOL Time Warner merger and recently

voiced his dislike for Levin at the Western Show last month.

Terms of Turner's deal were not disclosed.