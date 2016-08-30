Turner Sports Promotes Shah to Senior VP

Turner Sports promoted Tina Shah to senior VP of business affairs and associate general counsel.

Shah, who had been VP and assistant general counsel, leads the legal team responsible for Turner Sports linear and digital businesses. She will help identify, explore and evaluate new business opportunities surrounding the division’s multimedia rights agreements.

She reports to Louise Sams, executive VP and general counsel for Turner, and Lenny Daniels, president of Turner Sports.

“Tina has been directly involved in all of our business agreements for nearly a decade and her institutional knowledge, strong instincts and business acumen will be invaluable resources in this expanded role,” said Daniels. “She is well regarded within our company and throughout the sports media industry. I’m confident she will continue to thrive with these added responsibilities.”

Shah as been with Turner for 15 years and is based in Atlanta.