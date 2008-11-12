Turner Sports Not Renewing British Open Deal

Turner Sports has decided not to try and renew its current seven-year deal to carry golf’s British Open, which expires after the 2009 event in July.



“We are disciplined in our approach to negotiating programming rights,” said Turner Sports president David Levy in a statement. “While we were unable to reach terms on future rights that made economic sense for our company, we respect and value the R&A and our partnership of the past six years, and look forward to TNT's final year of covering The Open."



According to the sports trade publication The Sports Business Daily, ESPN will step in and carry all four rounds at a price tag of about $25 million per year, making the event the first major golf tournament to be carried solely on cable.