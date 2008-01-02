Turner Sports Feels the Funk

Will Funk, vice president of sports sponsorships and sales for Turner Sports, was named senior VP.

Funk will head up the integration of online and TV for the National Basketball Association, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Major League Baseball and golf. He will also work on marketing across other Time Warner divisions and properties.

Funk helped to more than double ad exposures for TNT's coverage of the Pepsi 400 compared with the average for its other NASCAR races and developed a multiplatform marketing plan for its MLB coverage.