Turner Sports To Add Gwynn And Ripken To On-Air MLB Lineup

Turner Sports is expected to announce Thursday it has added Tony Gwynn and Cal Ripken as Major League Baseball analysts, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

Gwynn will assume duties as the top game color analyst alongside Chip Caray while Ripken is expected to appear as a studio analyst alongside Ernie Johnson.

Gwynn (a veteran of the San Diego Padres) and Ripken (Baltimore Orioles) are both Hall of Fame inductees. Gwynn has served as an ESPN analyst as well as doing local coverage of the Padres.

This year marks the first in Turner’s new deal to carry the MLB Divisional Series as well as one of the two League Championship Series (it starts with the National League Championship Series this fall).

Turner then begins a Sunday regular season Game of the Week beginning in 2008.

A Turner Sports spokesperson declined to comment.

