Turner Signs Expanded Deal With Snapchat

Turner Broadcasting said it signed a new, expanded agreement with Snapchat that will put additional Turner content on Snapchat’s Discover platform.

“This deal marks the latest strategic move for Turner to innovate within the digital arena and provide complementary viewing experiences for a younger, mobile-centric audience,” said David Levy, president of Turner. “Snapchat is a powerful outlet to directly connect with the millennial generation and perfectly aligns with our portfolio-wide strategy to engage with audiences at every touch point.”

Turner will work with Snapchat to develop original shows based on programming on TBS, Adult Swim, truTV, Great Big Story and Super Deluxe. Turner’s Bleacher Report will launch a Discover channel in the U.S.

Additional sports events covered by Turner, including March Madness and the PGA Championship, will be featured in Shapchat’s Live Stories.

Turner and Snapchat will collaborate on advertising sales. The companies will provide sponsors with creative ad opportunities on the Discover channels, offering brands a full-screen platform for mobile storytelling.

"Millions of Snapchatters value the authoritative and credible reporting by CNN and Bleacher Report every day and we are excited about offering more frequent news updates and expanding Bleacher Report's Discover coverage to the U.S.," said Nick Bell, VP of content for Snap. “We’re also thrilled to be building on two years of our Live Story coverage of March Madness with expanded sports content.”

