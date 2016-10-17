TBS Goes Straight-to-Series With Tracy Morgan Comedy

TBS has gone straight-to-series with an untitled comedy from 30 Rock alumnus Tracy Morgan. The single-camera show is being created and executive produced by Key & Peele star Jordan Peele along with John Carcieri (Vice Principals). Morgan will also executive produce, along with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men) and Joel Zadak of Principato Young (Key & Peele).

TBS has ordered 10 episodes. The series is produced by Studio T, TBS and TNT's production studio. The premise is, after being released from a 15-year prison stint, Tracy’s character is shocked to see how much the world has changed. Returning to his gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, he discovers that his girlfriend has married a white man who is helping raise the twin sons he never knew existed. Tracy falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet.

"Tracy and Jordan are two of today's most sought-after and authentically funny comedians, and this show captures all the hilarity you would expect from this brilliant duo," said Brett Weitz, executive VP of programming at TBS. "TBS is becoming a home for the most creative and diverse comedy creators in the business, and Tracy and Jordan are a perfect fit for this network."

Morgan, also a veteran of Saturday Night Live, has fought back from serious injuries sustained in a car accident in June 2014 while returning home from a stand-up performance in Delaware.