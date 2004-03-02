Turner Sets Development Slate

Turner Broadcasting System Inc.’s TBS Superstation and Turner Network Television are pushing ahead with development on original series to premiere later this year and in 2005.

TBS is focusing on reality shows. First up is a romance reality show that will premiere after Sex and The City, which joins the net’s schedule in June. Also in the works is a remake of Gilligan’s Island, from producer Bruce Nash, which should debut in the fourth quarter.

Other projects include hidden camera prank show Out-Foxxed, produced by Jamie Foxx; a New York-based reality dating show hosted by Sex and The City columnist Candace Bushnell; and another hidden camera show where comedians play jokes on their unsuspecting friends and relatives.

TNT, on the other hand, is sticking with original scripted projects, including previously announced counterterrorism series The Grid and Steven Spielberg-produced Western Into the West. Both will be limited series.

In addition, TNT is crafting deals with two TV studios to create future drama pilots.

The network continues to stay aggressive on original movie development, with six new films in development. Clandestine is a 1950s cop drama based on a novel by James Ellroy. Elsewhere will feature four friends trying to unravel mysteries of a haunted house. Wait Until Dark, a remake of the classic Audrey Hepburn movie, is about a photographer and his blind wife who unwittingly smuggles a drug-filled doll into New York and the thieves who are desperate to get it back.