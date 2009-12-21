Turner Sells First "Netblock" To AT&T

AT&T has become the first sponsor to buy a "Netblock" from Turner advertising sales. The sale will see AT&T execute homepage roadblocks across all of the Turner operated sites on Dec. 22, 2009.

Those sites include CNN.com, NBA.com, TBS.tv and TNT.com, AdultSwim.com, TheSmokingGun.com, NASCAR.com and PGA.com, among others. Combined the sites reach approximately 4.3 million unduplicated visitors on a given day

.

This is the first ever buy of its kind for Turner, which has sold roadblocks on individual sites, but never across all of them at once.

As part of the deal, AT&T display ads will run on the sites through the end of December. GroupM owned Mediaedge coordinated the plan.

"The Turner Network has the distinct advantage in the marketplace of being able to deliver so many brands, genres and audiences under one safe, branded platform," said Jacobs. "We're able to provide our advertising partners, like AT&T, quality audiences at scale to help them achieve their campaign objectives."