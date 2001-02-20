Turner sells $50 million of AOL

Ted Turner, the mercurial vice chairman of AOL Time Warner, has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions to sell $50 million worth of AOL Time Warner stock, Reuters reports.

Turner made the filing to sell one million shares of the media giant on Feb. 15; the SEC publicly released the information on Tuesday. Turner acquired the shares in January as part of the merger pact between AOL and Time Warner.

Turner has sold some of his stock as part of his $1 billion pledge to the United Nations. He's also promised money to fuel an anti-nuclear weapons initiative.