Turner segues into movie-making

Media mogul Ted Turner, frustrated by his gradual loss of control over the media empire he sold to Time Warner in 1996, has set up his own new production company in Atlanta, Reuters reports.

Ted Turner Productions, located near the CNN headquarters that once was the center of Turner's media empire, will produce feature-length films and documentaries, a Turner spokeswoman told Reuters. The studio will work closely with AOL Time Warner Inc., which is now home to the various properties that once made up Turner Broadcasting System, she said. However, the new studio also will develop projects on its own or possibly with other studios if AOL Time Warner is not interested, she said. The new venture will focus on productions related to Turner's long-standing interests in the United Nations, the threat of nuclear war and the Civil War.

The new company will be led by Robert Wussler, co-founder of CNN and former president of CBS television, who confirmed that Turner has several projects in mind and that one feature-length film is now in the pre-production stage