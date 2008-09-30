Turner Salutes Newman
Turner Broadcasting System is giving over all of its airtime Sunday, Oct. 12, to a tribute to Paul Newman.
Turner tapped its library for 11 films including Cool Hand Luke, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Hud.
Newman died of cancer Sept. 26 at age 83.
The actor won Oscars, an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award, but later in life started a second career as a philanthropist, using the profits from his Newman's Own line of foods to fund various charities.
