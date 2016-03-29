Turner’s Ching Joins OpenSlate as CMO

Turner Broadcasting executive Andrea Ching is joining OpenSlate, which does social video analytics for advertisers, as chief marketing officer.

Ching had been senior VP of integrated marketing at Turner. She’s trying to grow OpenSlate’s business with TV advertisers moving into digital.

“Andrea is among the most experienced, talented and visionary executives in digital media,” said OpenSlate CEO Mike Henry. “With an exceptional background in both TV and digital, Andrea will play a critical role in how we work with advertisers today and how we build technology to support them in the future.”

Before Turner, Ching was a senior partner, managing director at Neo@Ogilvy, the digital media arm of Ogilvy & Mather.