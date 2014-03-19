Turner Research Guru Wakshlag Stepping Down

Jack Wakshlag is stepping down as chief research officer of Turner Broadcasting, effective the end of March.

"Over the past few months, I have been thinking deeply about my future; about my passion for my work and leading; and about what I haven't done yet and want to explore," Wakshlag said in a memo to colleagues. "It became clear to me that the time is right for me to step down as CRO of Turner Broadcasting to make way for what is next."

Kelly Regal executive VP of Turner, said Wakshlag had made important contributions to the company.

"Few have been more influential than Jack in vitally important and influential circles that reflect well on us all. People listen to him — and by people, I mean everyone from his staff and Turner colleagues to the press, our competitors and industry analysts — because of what he knows and who he is," Regal said in an internal memo. "He speaks with authority that comes from a professional lifetime of study and practice; from trust in his knowledge and integrity; and from his love for his work. What Jack says matters."

During his 12-year tenure at Turner, Wakshlag helped the company boost the value of cable as part of what was becoming "a one television world" in which viewers saw little distinction between broadcast and cable.

His research group created and promoted concepts including Digital Ad Load Testing, Extended Homes, Extended Screen, NCAA Cross Platform, CNN All Screen and Advanced Media Targeting.

"All of these demonstrated innovation and thought leadership, but also on the practical reality of generating revenue and helping drive better business decisions," Wakshlag said. "I was not responsible for most of these ideas. But I am thrilled to have been an enabler, and grateful to the company for believing in me and my team by providing the resources to lead the industry."