Turner Programs Friday Nightcap

After its "Dinner & a Movie" film showcase Friday nights, TBS is planning a comedy nightcap with its launch of a four-hour overnight block Oct. 1.

Starting at 1:15 a.m., the rebranded "very funny" network will slate a "Too Funny To Sleep" block comprising three animated half-hours, Family Guy, Futurama, and Baby Blues, plus sketch comedy Mr. Show.

Each show will air twice during the block. The rotation will be Family Guy, Futurama, Mr. Show and Baby Blues, with the episodes repeating at 3:15 a.m.

The network had been scheduling movies in the Friday overnight hours, followed by CHiPS.