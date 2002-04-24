Turner positions TNT, TBS as two-stop shopping
Positioning Turner Network Television as the drama destination and TBS
Superstation as the home for comedy, Turner Broadcasting System Inc. executives
pitched the two as distinctively different channels that should be separate buys
this upfront season.
The traditional broadcast model is broken, and both TNT and TBS 'offer clear
substitutes, if not outright advantages,' Turner Entertainment president of
sales Mark Lazarus said Monday at a joint upfront presentation in New York,
capped off with a stand-up bit by Jerry Seinfeld.
Seinfeld will be part of a three-and-a-half-hour comedy block along with
Friends, The Drew Carey Show and Home Improvement from 4:30
p.m. to 8 p.m.
The network's Hollywood theatricals are built around popular franchises like
'Dinner & A Movie.' Now, TBS is adding four more: Thursday's 'Movie Break,'
Saturday morning's 'How Stuff Works,' Saturday night's 'Man Made Movies: The
College Years' and Sunday's 'Movie & A Makeover.'
