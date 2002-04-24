Turner positions TNT, TBS as two-stop shopping

Positioning Turner Network Television as the drama destination and TBS

Superstation as the home for comedy, Turner Broadcasting System Inc. executives

pitched the two as distinctively different channels that should be separate buys

this upfront season.

The traditional broadcast model is broken, and both TNT and TBS 'offer clear

substitutes, if not outright advantages,' Turner Entertainment president of

sales Mark Lazarus said Monday at a joint upfront presentation in New York,

capped off with a stand-up bit by Jerry Seinfeld.

Seinfeld will be part of a three-and-a-half-hour comedy block along with

Friends, The Drew Carey Show and Home Improvement from 4:30

p.m. to 8 p.m.

The network's Hollywood theatricals are built around popular franchises like

'Dinner & A Movie.' Now, TBS is adding four more: Thursday's 'Movie Break,'

Saturday morning's 'How Stuff Works,' Saturday night's 'Man Made Movies: The

College Years' and Sunday's 'Movie & A Makeover.'