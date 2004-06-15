Turner Picks Paramount Flicks

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. cable networks Turner Network Television and TBS have acquired the exclusive first-run TV rights to Paramount Pictures movies Mean Girls, Twisted and Paycheck.

In addition, the networks have picked up the second-window rights to teen movies The Prince and Me and The Perfect Score. The three premieres will come to TNT and TBS starting in January 2007, with Turner acquiring rights to air Mean Girls in years one, three and five of the movie's first network window.

Tina Fey's Mean Girls, adapted from the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman, was a big hit for Paramount this year, earning more than $24 million in its opening weekend last May. Twisted is a thriller featuring Ashley Judd and Samuel L. Jackson. Paycheck, directed by John Woo, stars Ben Affleck as a computer engineer whose memories have been erased. It is based on a story by Philip K. Dick.

The Prince and Me stars Julia Stiles as a college student who falls in love with a Danish prince, and The Perfect Score is about six high-school seniors who design an elaborate heist to improve their SAT scores.

