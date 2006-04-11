Turner Offers Prize Promos to Affils

Turner Network Sales, Turner’s domestic distribution, sales and marketing division, is engineering several affiliate sales promotions for new Turner programming. It will offer affiliates the chance for a trip to Hershey, Pa., in exchange for running cross-channel promotional spots for Cartoon Network’s new action series Ben 10.

For promoting NASCAR on TNT, affiliates get the chance to win six tickets to a NASCAR NEXTEL Series Cup race and other prizes. For promoting TNT’s 2006 NBA Playoffs, affiliates can win tickets to playoff games and TVs. And for promoting CNN’s AndersonCooper 360, affiliates can win a trip to the Caribbean Nevis Island.