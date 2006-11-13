Turner Network Sales Promotes Marketing Exec
Jennifer Mirgorod has been named senior VP of sales and marketing for Turner Network Sales (TNS).
TNS handles domestic distribution, sales, and marketing for Turner Broadcasting.
Mirgorod had been VP of strategic marketing for the company. In her new post, she heads up a sales team of 15 people handling distribution and retention to Comcast, Charter, Insight and Cequel cable operators for10 networks: TBS, CNN, CNN Headline News, TNT, Cartoon, Turner Classic Movies, CNN International, CNN en Español, Boomerang, and Court TV.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.