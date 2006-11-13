Turner Network Sales Promotes Marketing Exec

Jennifer Mirgorod has been named senior VP of sales and marketing for Turner Network Sales (TNS).

TNS handles domestic distribution, sales, and marketing for Turner Broadcasting.

Mirgorod had been VP of strategic marketing for the company. In her new post, she heads up a sales team of 15 people handling distribution and retention to Comcast, Charter, Insight and Cequel cable operators for10 networks: TBS, CNN, CNN Headline News, TNT, Cartoon, Turner Classic Movies, CNN International, CNN en Español, Boomerang, and Court TV.