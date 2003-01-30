Turner, NBA partner on All-Star HD

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. and the National Basketball Association are partnering to

produce next weekend's NBA All-Star festivities in high-definition.

Turner Network Television and the league's digital network, NBA TV, will produce the All-Star

Saturday Night events Feb. 8 and the Feb. 9 game in HDTV.

Both events are airing on TNT, which has rights to the All-Star game for the

first time.

The HD telecasts will be distributed on cable through In Demand L.L.C. DirecTV Inc. and

EchoStar Communications Corp. will also carry the broadcasts.

These are Turner's first HDTV telecasts, and they will be presented in 1080i (interlaced)

format.