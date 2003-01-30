Trending

Turner, NBA partner on All-Star HD

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. and the National Basketball Association are partnering to
produce next weekend's NBA All-Star festivities in high-definition.

Turner Network Television and the league's digital network, NBA TV, will produce the All-Star
Saturday Night events Feb. 8 and the Feb. 9 game in HDTV.

Both events are airing on TNT, which has rights to the All-Star game for the
first time.

The HD telecasts will be distributed on cable through In Demand L.L.C. DirecTV Inc. and
EchoStar Communications Corp. will also carry the broadcasts.

These are Turner's first HDTV telecasts, and they will be presented in 1080i (interlaced)
format.