Turner Names Santone Global Chief HR Officer

Turner Broadcasting named Angela Santone executive VP and global chief human resources officer.

Santone had been senior VP and chief human resources officer since June 2013, overseeing the company’s domestic and international networks and businesses, and last year, her duties were expanded to include corporate responsibility.

She is based in Atlanta and reports to CEO John Martin.

"Angela is a highly skilled executive who has touched nearly every corner of our business and helped drive the company's momentum in many ways,” said Martin. “Her strategic guidance and swift expertise have been invaluable to me and the company's leadership team, and her innate passion for growing and developing our talent is pivotal to our continued success and as we transform our company and culture.”

Santone joined Turner in 2001.