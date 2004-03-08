Turner Names New Biz Exec
Turner Network Sales has named John Harran director of new business development.Those new businesses include broadband, video on demand, interactive TV and wireless.Harran, who had been lining up media partnerships and VOD delivery for N2 Broadband, will be based in Atlanta. Before joining Turner, Harran worked at Starz Encore and The Weather Channel.
