Turner Names Finance Exec For Animation
Gary McCarthy has been named VP of finance and accounting for Turner Broadcasting system's animation division.
Formerly VP in the strategic planning group, McCarthy will now head up planning, budgeting, accounting and deal analysis for Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Adult Swim and related Web sites.
He remains based in Atlanta, reporting to Mark Hartman, senior VP, finance and accounting, Turner Entertainment Group.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.