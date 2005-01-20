Turner Named to Ad Hall of Fame

Cable News Network founder Ted Turner has been elected to the American Advertising Association Hall of Fame.

The award is for executives "who have raised the standard of advertising excellence." Turner, one of four honorees, was specifically cited for "alter[ing] the course of broadcast history by single-handedly building a dynasty of cable broadcast stations and inventing the 24-hour cable news format."

Turner will be unducted March 15 at a luncheon at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York.