Turner mum on CNN/ABC merger

Usually outspoken Cable News Network founder Ted Turner is trying to stay mum about a

possible merger between CNN and ABC News.

As speculation swirls, Turner said he's "trying to keep my mouth shut and my

head down."

He was a guest on CNN's NewsNight with Aaron Brown Monday and artfully dodged

questions about a pact, saying only that no decision had been made.

When prodded by Brown, Turner explained that as AOL Time Warner Inc.'s vice

chairman, he's more of an advisor than an executive.

So, he told Brown, "When there's discussions to be made with the press, it's

more appropriate that they come from line management at the company rather than

from me."