Turner Loads Matrix Reloaded

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. has signed a deal with co-owned Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution for the network premiere of The Matrix Reloaded and rights to airings of comedies A Lot Like Love, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous and Eight-Legged Freaks.

The second installment in the Matrix trilogy earned more than $280 million in the U.S. It is likely to air on TNT, Turner's home for drama.

A Lot Like Love, starring Ashton Kutcher and Amanda Peet, and Miss Congeniality 2, with Sandra Bullock, are currently in theaters. Eight-Legged Freaks is from 2002. Those are likely to make an appearance on WTBS, Turner's comedy destination.

