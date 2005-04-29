Turner Loads Matrix Reloaded
By Anne Becker
Turner Broadcasting System Inc. has signed a deal with co-owned Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution for the network premiere of The Matrix Reloaded and rights to airings of comedies A Lot Like Love, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous and Eight-Legged Freaks.
The second installment in the Matrix trilogy earned more than $280 million in the U.S. It is likely to air on TNT, Turner's home for drama.
A Lot Like Love, starring Ashton Kutcher and Amanda Peet, and Miss Congeniality 2, with Sandra Bullock, are currently in theaters. Eight-Legged Freaks is from 2002. Those are likely to make an appearance on WTBS, Turner's comedy destination.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.