Turner Lays Down Law On iTunes

Turner Broadcast, of Court TV, will make the cable net's programming available over the Internet for the first time.



In an expansion of Turner's iTunes Store shelf space, Court TV shows Murder by the Book, Body of Evidence, Psychic Detectives, Beach Patrol: Miami Beach and The Investigators can be purchased at the online store.



In addition, Turner is putting more shows from Adult Swim and Cartoon Network on iTunes, including Frisky Dingo, Class of 3000 and Moral Orel.