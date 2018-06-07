Turner Launches Live Sports Sponsorship Marketplace

Turner Sports said it launched Turner Sports Live, a live sports sponsorship marketplace that will enable advertisers who want to increase their engagement with fans to buys ads across Turner’s live digital portfolio of sports programming.

“Sports continues to be the preeminent content category driving live video engagement, and you would be hard-pressed to find a media company with the depth and breadth of owned and operated sports intellectual property than Turner Sports,” said Seth Ladetsky, senior VP of sales for Turner Sports. “We know there are an increasing number of crazy gimmicks and plenty of digital transparency issues that marketers are faced with every day. With the Turner Sports Live network, we are making it very simple for an advertiser to come in and tap into some of the most valuable audiences available anywhere.”

The digital Turner Sports properties available include:

NBA: NBA.com, TNT Overtime, NBA League Pass and authenticated TNT streaming

NCAA: NCAA.com, NCAA March Madness Live

UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League: B/R Live and authenticated streaming for Turner networks

MLB: Authenticated TBS streaming

ELEAGUE: Twitch and authenticated TBS streaming

B/R Live: Thousands of live sporting events including UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, NBA League Pass, 65 NCAA Championships, PGA Championship, National Lacrosse League, The Spring League, World Surf League and World Arm Wrestling League.

PGA of America: PGA.com, PGAChampionship.com, RyderCup.com and authenticated TNT streaming

Advertisers can buy traditional spots or create in integrate partnership through Turner Ignite Sports.