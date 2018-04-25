Turner, CAA Create Golf Event With NFL, NBA Greats

Turner Sports and CAA Sports are creating a charity golf tournament, The Showdown, pitting stars from the NBA and NFL against each other, hosted by point guard Chris Paul and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The two-day event will be held at Mohegan Sun Golf Club on June 27 and 28.

Turner’s Bleacher Report will create content about the tournament that will be shared across social platforms.

TNT will televise a one-hour, all-access show on August 10 featuring highlights and behind-the-scenes clips from the tournament. The TNT show follows the networks coverage of the PGA Championship.

“I couldn’t be more excited for ‘The Showdown’ this summer,” said Rodgers. “While the NFL and NBA are home to many of the greatest athletes in the world, a golf course is an entirely different battlefield. I am extremely passionate about golf, and look forward to assembling a team of the NFL’s top golfers to determine, once and for all, which league is truly top on the links.”

“Golf is a favorite sport of mine and I’m thrilled to be hosting this unique tournament where NBA and NFL athletes will trade the court and field for the green,” said Paul. “Competitiveness is essential in our respective sports and I look forward to competing alongside and against the best athletes while raising money for charity.”