Turner To Launch TruTV in Asia

Turner Broadcasting is poised to expand its Asian portfolio with the launch of its TruTV cable net across the continent starting in early 2010.

Ian Carroll, executive veep of Turner Broadcasting System Asia Pacific, hailed the arrival of TruTV as an opportunity for viewers in Asia to watch "moments of real drama with real consequences," or "actuality," as the net terms its nonfiction content.

TruTV will be targeted at a core audience of men and women aged 29-39 with a lineup similar to its U.S. net, which features nonscripted series and nonfiction crime skeins.

The announcement follows hot on the heels of Turner's recent entertainment and lifestyle channel acquisitions, Mondo 21 and Tabi Channel in Japan.

