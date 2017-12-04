Turner Joins Fox Full Time

Fox News Channel has named contributor Gillian Turner a full-time correspondent.

Turner, who is based in Washington, will cover stories for daytime and prime time.

She joined the network in 2014 while remaining a columnist for The Hill newspaper and VP of Jones Group, a D.C. strategy consulting firm.

She is also a former White House official in the administrations of both George W. Bush and Barack Obama.



“Gillian’s experience in working across both television and politics has given her an extensive understanding of the news cycle," said Fox News Channel President Jay Wallace. "We are confident she will make a great addition to our news division, covering essential stories in the field.”

Turner has a Master's degree from the University of Cape Town and a BA from Columbia University.



