Turner Inks Ad Deal with Yahoo

Cable-programming giant Turner Broadcasting System and Web-search and content portal Yahoo entered a “multiyear strategic alliance” under which Turner and Yahoo will collaborate on both advertising and sports content.

Turner -- which already handles the Web sites for the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing and the PGA Tour and will be taking over the National Basketball Association’s Web site later this year -- will exclusively represent online-advertising sales for the NBA, golf and NASCAR pages of Yahoo Sports.

All display, sponsorship and video-advertising opportunities within the NBA, golf and NASCAR pages on Yahoo Sports will be available exclusively through the Turner Network, which combines the digital resources of 19 Turner Sports, News and Entertainment properties, while Yahoo will provide Turner with access to advanced targeting technologies.

As part of the deal, Yahoo Sports will gain access to basketball, golf and NASCAR content from NBA.com, PGATOUR.com, PGA.com and NASCAR.com, including live and on-demand video, leaderboards and editorial content. The league sites Turner manages will also receive fixed placements on the respective NASCAR, golf, and NBA pages of Yahoo Sports to promote certain league initiatives, further growing their brand exposure.

The agreement was announced Thursday morning by David Levy, president of Turner Broadcasting Sales and Turner Sports, and Todd Teresi, senior vice president of Yahoo's Publisher Channel.

"Our relationship with Yahoo provides tremendous benefits for our online consumers who will receive enhanced coverage of NBA, PGA Tour, PGA and NASCAR news and events," Levy said in a statement. "Aligning with Yahoo Sports adds another dimension to our digital platforms and enables us to extend the distribution of content and advertisers' marketing messages by leveraging each company's national audience. We're confident that this arrangement will prove very beneficial to our advertising partners."

"By aligning with Turner and enabling them to extend Yahoo inventory to sell to advertisers, we will engage the most targeted audience of sports enthusiasts available on the Internet," added Teresi. "This announcement builds on our strategy to be both the starting point for consumers seeking the premier sports content and to be the choice for leading Internet publishers looking to maximize their revenue potential.”