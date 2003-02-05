Turner has no money to buy back CNN

Cable News Network founder Ted Turner said he couldn't afford to buy the

network back even if he wanted to because he doesn't have the money.

The outgoing AOL Time Warner Inc. vice chairman said he's lost $7 billion to

$8 billion due to the company's steep stock slide.

Speaking with Mike Wallace for a piece appearing on 60 Minutes II

Wednesday night, Turner added that he opposes combining CNN with ABC News.

"Just merging the two organizations has a lot of challenges. The potential

pitfalls and opportunities for disagreements exceed whatever benefits could be

gained," he told Wallace on the phone.