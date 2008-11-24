Turner Handing Over National Ad Sales For WPCH-TV To Millennium

Turner is handing over national ad sales for its WPCH-TV Atlanta to Katz's Millennium Sales & Marketing, according to the rep firm.



WPCH is the former WTBS, Turner's flagship TV station that morphed into Superstation WTBS before returning to its local-station roots when the cable channel was spun off into a separate entity. At the same time, WTBS the TV station was rechristened WPCH after Atlanta's famous Peachtree Street.



The station had been repped in-house, according to a Millennium spokesperson.



The station is adding off-NBC My Name Is Earl and The Office next year and already has Seinfeld and King of Queens for Millennium to sell national ad time in.