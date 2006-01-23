Turner Goes Mobile With NBA

TNT Sports is partnering with mobile marketing concern Txtstation to provide interactive content to mobile phone users during TNT’s live coverage of NBA games on Thursday nights.

TNT will use the Txstation TV system, which enables interactive applications such as TXT/SMS voting while collecting valuable demographic information and allowing viewers to “opt in” to different marketing campaigns.

The Txtstation TV animated graphics collate and display viewers' votes instantly and allow programmable triggers based on actual responses.

“The real-time interactive experience allows the fan at home a unique opportunity to interact with the telecast like never before,” says Lenny Daniels, Senior VP and coordinating director for Turner Sports.