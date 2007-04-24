Turner Expands Wright's Role to Include TCM

Turner has expanded TNT/TBS programmer Michael Wright's role to include oversight of Turner Classic Movie programming as well. Wright, a Turner veteran since 1998, becomes Senior VP of Turner's newly formed Content Creation Group. In taking on the TCM duties, Wright fills part of the role that former General Manager Tom Karsch left when he resigned from the company in March .



Turner does not expect to name a replacement GM for Karsch, so putting Wright in charge of originals for the ad-free classic movie network is a logical move. The former actor, director and CBS production executive has shaped successful original strategies for both TNT and TBS in his time with Turner.



Based in Los Angeles and reporting to Turner Entertainment Networks president Steve Koonin, he will continue developing series and digital projects for both of those networks, along with the TCM work. Marc Juris in New York continues to oversee Turner-owned Court TV.

