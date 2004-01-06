Turner to Enter HD Arena
Turner Broadcasting System Inc. is expected to join the parade of networks launching high-definition services by unveiling its own HD plans Tuesday.
While every pay programmer has an HD service on the air, basic networks have generally been slow to launch channels because they don’t have much HD-ready product. (The notable exceptions are ESPN and Discovery.)
