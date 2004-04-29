Turner, EchoStar Settle Dispute
After threatening to take networks like Cable News Network and Turner Network Television off its air this weekend, satellite broadcaster EchoStar Communications Corp. reached a tentative settlement with Turner Broadcasting System Inc. Thursday.
Details of the settlement were not disclosed, but both sides said they had issued an agreement in principle to renew EchoStar’s affiliation deal.
