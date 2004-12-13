Turner Creates New Biz Unit
David Rudolph, who has run Turner South since its launch in 1999, has been named to the newly created post of senior vice president, new products and development group.
Tom Karsch, GM or Turner Classic Movies, will assume oversight of Turner South as well.
The new group will work across disciplines and networks to leverage the company's assets to come up with new businesseses outside the traditional network models.
