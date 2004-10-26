Turner, Copps Headline NATPE

Industry luminary Ted Turner and Federal Communications Commission member Michael Copps will be the featured speakers at this January’s gathering of the National Association of Television Programming Executives in Las Vegas.

Turner will speak Tuesday morning, while Copps will address the conference on Wednesday.

NATPE will kick off its conference with a one-day seminar on mobile television, called NATPE Mobile ++,

organized in conjunction with iHollywood.

Panels during the seminar will include sessions on TV for cell phones, TV programs that include a text-messaging component, high-definition TV and interactive TV.