Turner Classic Movies Refreshes Brand With New Logo, Tagline

Turner Classic Movies Wednesday raised the curtain on a new branding package designed to bring its 20th century films to a 21st century audience.

The network, part of AT&T’s WarnerMedia, will be using a new tagline “Where Then Meets Now.”

A fresh new logo focuses on the “C” in TCM. The “C” stands for four keys to the brand: curation, context, connection, and culture. The rebranding also includes a “sonic identity,” with a song that uses strings to recall iconic Hollywood musicals.

“Everything old is new and classic movies are no exception,” said Pola Changnon, general manager of TCM. “Our new look better reflects the vibrant brand and respected industry authority that TCM has become over the years, with an eye toward the future. Fans can still enjoy the same curated classic film experience, now presented with a bold new energy that reflects today’s audience.”

The network will also be updating the sets used by TCM hosts Ben Mankiewicz, Eddie Muller, Alicia Malone, Dave Karger and Jacqueline Stewart.

Mankiewicz’s new set has its debut Wednesday night. In a message to fans, Mankiewicz explains that what the network is doing is not changing.

“What we do is not changing. Showing the films you love from Hollywood’s golden age, putting them in context and telling stories about the artists who made them. The only difference is we’re doing it with a cool new logo and a spiffy 21st century set,” he said. “But the films, the directors and the stars, they’re still where they’re supposed to be. In your head. In your heart. And on Turner Classic Movies.”

In addition to its cable TV network, the TCM brand is used as a hub for classic films on HBO Max, the WarnerMedia streaming service.

TCM worked with Sibling Rivalry to develop the tagline and the creative packaging. It collaborated with Made Music Studio on the custom sound.