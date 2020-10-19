Turner, Capital One Tee Up 'The Match,' Part 3

Turner Sports said it will televise a third golf challenge event, The Match: Champions for Change, with Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley taking on Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning on Nov. 27.

The event is being sponsored by Capital One and will appear live on TNT with live content on Turner’s Bleacher Report streaming service.

(Image credit: Turner Sports)

This is the third in a series of The Match events. Tiger Woods, golf’s biggest attraction will be absent for the first time. Earlier this year Mickelson and Manning participated in The Match: Champions for Charity, along with Woods and quarterback Tom Brady.

The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play with five-time Major Champion Mickelson teaming with basketball Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley, as they take on three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry – a near scratch golfer – and two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning, who played a key role in his team winning the last edition of Capital One’s The Match.

The players will again be wearing microphones, giving viewers enhanced access to the event. Cart Cam will also return.

“I’m excited to return for the third edition of Capital One’s The Match and get out on the course with these three legendary athletes,” said Mickelson. “While we may need a handicap for Chuck, I’m looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause. It’s also going to give fans and viewers an up-close look at Stone Canyon Golf Club, a place that I’m extremely proud of and excited to show how special it is.”

Barkley, Mickelson’s teammate, added: “Capital One’s The Match has been a lot of fun to be a part of over the past few years and I’m excited to finally show off my skills on the course. Phil and I got this, I GUARR-AAAN-TEEEE!!!”

“Last year I had the incredible opportunity to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University through the game of golf,” said Curry. “I truly believe an investment in HBCUs is an investment in our future and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to support these great institutions alongside some of my favorite players . . . and Chuck.”

Manning, Curry’s teammate, added: “Capital One’s The Match in May was such a memorable experience for me – not just competing against rivals and friends but, more importantly, contributing to COVID-19 and food insecurity relief efforts. I’m proud of the work the PeyBack Foundation has done to support HBCU students in both Louisiana and Tennessee, and I’m looking forward to helping raise additional funding and awareness for HBCUs through Capital One’s The Match.”

The Match will be held at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Arizona, owned by Mickelson Golf Properties, and will benefit Historically Black College and Universities. Other initiatives are to be announced, Turner said.

“HBCUs are testaments to the ongoing achievements of the Black community in this country. As part of our work to advocate for equity and justice, we are honored to use the funds raised from Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change to help strengthen HBCUs and create pathways to greater opportunity for the graduates of these vital institutions,” said Andy Navarrete, head of external affairs at Capital One.

The event will be closed to the public and tournament organizers are working with public health officials on competition and production logistics to ensure the event follows safety and health protocols.