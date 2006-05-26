Turner Buys Lip-Sync Solution

Turner Broadcasting System has purchased Sigma Electronics’ Arbalest digital audio-to-video synchronization systems for use in live-to-air broadcasts, with the first use being TNT’s coverage of the NBA Conference Finals that are now in progress.

The Arbalest system, which sells for $19,900, has been in development since 2004 and a production model was shown for the first time at NAB 2006. The system is designed to provide flawless recovery from lip-sync errors created by multiple video and audio transmission paths.

Sigma says Arbalest relies on a patent-pending processing system that accurately identifies the time relationship between video and audio signals. It automatically detects and compensates for any delay in a transmission up to +/- 5 seconds between a video signal and a corresponding audio, in a process that is totally transparent to viewers.