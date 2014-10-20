Turner Broadcasting Grabs TV Rights to Disney’s 'Cinderella,' 'The Jungle Book'

Turner Broadcasting has acquired the network TV premiere rights for Disney’s upcoming live-action films Cinderella and The Jungle Book.

The licensing agreement makes the films available across Turner’s portfolio — including TBS, TNT and Cartoon Network — a little over two years after theatrical release.

Cinderella will be in theaters March 13, 2015 and available for Turner mid-2017, while The Jungle Book lands in theaters Oct. 9, 2015 and will be available for Turner early 2018.

"We are confident Disney's new live-action versions of Cinderella and The Jungle Book will appeal to a wide range of demographics and will enjoy extremely successful runs across our various branded networks," said Deborah K. Bradley, senior VP, head of program acquisitions, content strategy and licensing for Turner Broadcasting System. "These movies are the kind of tent-pole releases that will fit perfectly with Turner's ever-growing stable of blockbuster titles."

Turner announced in September it had acquired the rights to the next five Marvel Studios films, beginning with Avengers: Age of Ultron.