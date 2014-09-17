TNT Nabs Rights to Next Five Marvel Films

TNT has acquired the rights to the next five films from Marvel Studios.

The licensing agreement begins with next summer’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, the follow-up to 2012’s The Avengers. Age of Ultron is due in theaters on May 1, 2015. TNT says the deal also includes the third film in the Captain America franchise, which hits theaters in 2016.

Other films expected to be included are Ant-Man, which comes out July 17, 2015; Guardians of the Galaxy 2, scheduled for July 28, 2017; and a yet-be-announced film on July 8, 2016 (rumored to be Doctor Strange).

Each of the five films is tentatively scheduled to premiere on TNT a little over two years after its theatrical release.

Previously, FX held the broadcast rights to Marvel Studios’ films, most recently debuting 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. FX has the studio’s films through 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.