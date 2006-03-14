Turner Adds New-Product Execs

Content, content, who's got the content.

Turner Broadcasting's New Products Group has hired a couple of execs to help it nurture some more digital chicks in its "new business incubator."

David Eckoff, from RealNetworks, and Tonia Lee, director of corporate development for The Weather Channel, both join as VP, new products.

Those new "products of scale" will be across the animation, news and entertainment divisions and outside the company's traditional network businesses.

At RealNetworks, Eckoff helped develop CBS' Big Brother 24/7 online offering, and did deals with Fox, ESPN and others. At Weather Channel, Lee worked on the technology side at the mothership as well as with weatherchannel.com.

The TV industry is rapidly staffing up in the non-traditional content area as new delivery platforms rewrite the rules about what new content is and where it is going.

