Turner Adds to Data Team With Chaturvedi

Turner Broadcasting, which is building its data-driven advertising capabilities, said it named Amit Chaturvedi as senior VP of revenue operations and platforms.

Chaturvedi will be in charge of a new cross-functional and multidisciplinary team overseeing the delivering and execution of ad sales revenue across Turner’s portfolio of linear and digital properties.

Chaturvedi reports to Stephano Kim, executive VP of digital strategy and operations and chief data strategist at Turner.

Before Turner, Chaturvedi was chief operating officer of Taykey, which is in the trend-based audience solutions business. Previously, he held ad sales, product management and development posts at aQuantive and IAC/InterActive Corp.