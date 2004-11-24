Turkey Gets Dressing-Down Over Repression
The Committee to Protect Journalists has joined with other global press freedom groups to criticize a new Turkish law that increases the penalities for media organizations that criticize the government or military.
They have called on Turkey to remove all its criminal defamation and insult laws.
"Insult laws are an anachronism in democratic societies where transparency and openness are to be valued above the deisre to obscure events and prevent comment on important issues," they said.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.