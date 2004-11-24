Trending

Turkey Gets Dressing-Down Over Repression

The Committee to Protect Journalists has joined with other global press freedom groups to criticize a new Turkish law that increases the penalities for media organizations that criticize the government or military.

They have called on Turkey to remove all its criminal defamation and insult laws.

"Insult laws are an anachronism in democratic societies where transparency and openness are to be valued above the deisre to obscure events and prevent comment on important issues," they said.