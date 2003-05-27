Turell returns to WB

After the shakeups at AOL Time Warner Inc. earlier this year, Brad Turell returns

to The WB Television Network in Burbank, Calif., as executive vice president of network

communications.

In a move that was not unexpected, Turell is following his boss, Jamie

Kellner, back to the network Kellner founded after resigning as chairman

of Turner Broadcasting System Inc. to return to the West Coast.

Turell had been executive VP at TBS.

"Brad is, and always will be, a part of The WB's family," Kellner said. "His

loyalty, dedication, knowledge of the industry and outstanding skill have made

him a valuable senior executive who has been a vital member of my team for more

than 15 years."

Turell's responsibilities will include public relations, but Paul McGuire

will continue to head the department as senior VP of network

communications.

McGuire reported to Turell when Turell was in charge of TBS' public relations

in Atlanta.

Turell will also be in charge of overall communications strategy and talent

relations.