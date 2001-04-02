Turell gets Turner post
Jamie Kellner is taking another one of his The WB Network associates with him
to Turner Broadcasting System.
Brad Turell, who has headed up The WB's publicity
and marketing efforts since its launch six years ago, has been named executive
vice president of communications for Turner Broadcasting System.
It is Kellner's
second hire since being named Chairman and CEO of the new division.
Last month
Kellner named former WB and NBC programming head Garth Ancier executive vice
president of programming at Turner Broadcasting System.
Turell, who has worked
with Kellner since the early days at Fox , will be moving to Atlanta this
summer. The heads of publicity at all of the Turner Broadcasting networks and
businesses will now report to Turell.
