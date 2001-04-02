Turell gets Turner post

Jamie Kellner is taking another one of his The WB Network associates with him

to Turner Broadcasting System.

Brad Turell, who has headed up The WB's publicity

and marketing efforts since its launch six years ago, has been named executive

vice president of communications for Turner Broadcasting System.

It is Kellner's

second hire since being named Chairman and CEO of the new division.

Last month

Kellner named former WB and NBC programming head Garth Ancier executive vice

president of programming at Turner Broadcasting System.

Turell, who has worked

with Kellner since the early days at Fox , will be moving to Atlanta this

summer. The heads of publicity at all of the Turner Broadcasting networks and

businesses will now report to Turell.